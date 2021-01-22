Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes

Subhash Chandra Bose, also known as Netaji was born on 23 January, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. He was an Indian freedom fighter and also the leader of Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj. His revolutionary ideas played a very important role in the Indian National Movement.

Every year, our country celebrates Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti on 23 January, his birth anniversary.