Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2021: Inspiring Quotes & Messages

Guru Arjan Dev Ji, was the fifth Sikh Guru. He is remembered for his sacrifice, as he was the first Guru of the Sikh faith to be martyred.

Born in the year 1563, he succeeded his farther, the fourth Sikh Guru Ram Das. In 1588, he laid the foundation Harmandar Sahib or Golden Temple and also prepared its map. He looked over the completion of the temple, which was opened to public in the year 1604.