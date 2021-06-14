Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2021: Inspiring Quotes & Messages

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas: An illustration of Guru Arjan Dev composing hymns for the Guru Granth Sahib. It is installed in Harmandar Sahib also know as the Golden Temple.
Guru Arjan Dev Ji, was the fifth Sikh Guru. He is remembered for his sacrifice, as he was the first Guru of the Sikh faith to be martyred.
Born in the year 1563, he succeeded his farther, the fourth Sikh Guru Ram Das. In 1588, he laid the foundation Harmandar Sahib or Golden Temple and also prepared its map. He looked over the completion of the temple, which was opened to public in the year 1604.
The Adi Granth, which expanded over the years to become the Guru Granth Sahib, is the holy book of the Sikh faith. The Adi Granth constitutes half of his teachings, and is installed at the Golden Temple.
Gurur Arjan Dev Ji used to preach the message of God, which was initiated by the Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. The Mughal emperor Jahangir wanted him to stop preaching the message because of his increasing influence among the people.
When the Guru refused to stop, he was ordered to be tortured and executed. He was captured in 1606, and was imprisoned in Lahore fort. Over a period of five days, he was made to sit on a burning iron sheet, with hot sand poured over him. Later, he was taken to a river to take a bath. He took a dip in it, but never came out. Therefore, he became the first Sikh Guru to be martyred.
Published: 14 Jun 2021,10:33 AM IST