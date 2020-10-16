Sharada Navratri 2020: Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Samagri

Navratri is one of the much-awaited and celebrated festivals in India.

Navratri is one of the much-awaited and celebrated festivals in India. This festival that lasts for 9 nights and 10 days is celebrated from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar. Although Navratri comes four times in a year, Sharada Navratri is celebrated with utmost devotion and fervour. It falls during the September-October months as per the Gregorian calendar. Navratri starts on 17 October this year and the ninth day will be on 25 October.

Navratri 2020: Kalash Sthapna

The Pratipada day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month on 17 October is the auspicious time for Kalash Sthapna. The most auspicious time for Kalash Sthapna is from 06:27 am to 10:13 am. Abhijit Muhurat for the establishment of Kalash will be from 11:44 am to 12:29 pm.

Navratri 2020: Puja Samagri

Red chunari or red cloth, accessories, lamps, ghee/oil, matchboxes, chowki, coconut, urn, rice, kumkum, flowers, incense and incense sticks, flower necklace, idol or photo of the goddess, Paan, betel nut, red flag, clove-cardamom, batashe, camphor, fruit-sweet, kalava and dry fruits.

Navratri 2020 Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 06:57 am on 23 October and ends at 06:58 am on 24 October. Sandhi Puja Muhurat is from 06:34 am to 07:22 am.