Sharada Navratri 2020: Importance, Calendar and Shubh Muhurat

Navratri is one of the much-awaited and celebrated festivals in India. This festival that lasts for 9 nights and 10 days is celebrated from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar. Although Navratri comes four times in a year, Sharada Navratri is celebrated with utmost devotion and fervour. It falls during the September-October months as per the Gregorian calendar.
Goddess Durga is worshipped through these nine days. Navratri holds great importance in the Hindu religion. Each day is dedicated to worshipping a manifestation of the goddess.
Navratri starts on 17 October this year and the ninth day will be on 25 October.
According to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 06:57 am on 23 October and ends at 06:58 am on 24 October. Sandhi Puja Muhurat is from 06:34 am to 07:22 am.
