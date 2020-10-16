Sharada Navratri 2020: Importance, Calendar and Shubh Muhurat

Navratri starts on 17 October this year and the tenth day will be on 26 October.

Navratri is one of the much-awaited and celebrated festivals in India. This festival that lasts for 9 nights and 10 days is celebrated from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar. Although Navratri comes four times in a year, Sharada Navratri is celebrated with utmost devotion and fervour. It falls during the September-October months as per the Gregorian calendar.

Goddess Durga is worshipped through these nine days. Navratri holds great importance in the Hindu religion. Each day is dedicated to worshipping a manifestation of the goddess.

Navratri starts on 17 October this year and the ninth day will be on 25 October.