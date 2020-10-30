Sharad Purnima 2020: Dates, Significance, Rituals, Shudh Muhurat

This year, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, 30 October.

Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagori Purnima, Kojagara or Kojagiri Purnima and Kumar Purnima. In Guajar. In many parts of the country, Sharad Purnima is also celebrated as the harvest festival by the farmers.

Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on Sharad Purnima for blessings of prosperity and abundance. In some parts, it also marks as the start of the harvest festival, signalling the end of the monsoon season.

According to the Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as Raas Purnima in the Brij region and it is believed that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas with his Gopis on this day.

Traditionally, woman hold a fast for the day and prepare bhog to offer to Goddess Lakshmi. While some perform nirjala fast (without drinking water), others consume coconut water and fruits on the day

As part of the bhog, rice kheer is a must. Devotees break their fast with prashad of rice kheer.