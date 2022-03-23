Shaheed Diwas 2022: Quotes, Messages, Images & WhatsApp Status for Martyrs' Day

Shaheed Diwas 2022 is being observed all around India on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. Also known as Martyrs' Day, the day is observed every year on 23 March to mark the day when the British hanged Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, India's three young revolutionaries, in the year 1931.

These revolutionaries dedicated their lives to India's freedom and their ideas were immensely popular popular among the masses.