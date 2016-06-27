Sam Bahadur’s Daughter Remembers Her Dad on His Birth Anniversary

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Sam Manekshaw’s birth anniversary. It was first published on 27 June 2016.)
For various reasons, Sam Manekshaw is identified as the greatest Indian soldier. Manekshaw was the man who led the Indian Army to victory in 1971 and liberated Bangladesh.
After winning countless laurels, travelling the world and leading the army into victorious battles, Manekshaw spent the last three decades of his life in the Nilgiri Hills, with his wife and children.
In a first person account in The Indian Express, it is an image of Manekshaw the father, that his daughter Maja Daruwala invokes.
In memory of her father, Daruwala writes:
She lends us a window into her childhood, and a side of Manekshaw only close family and friends would have known intimately.
Manekshaw was an enthusiastic father and husband, and much to the resentment of his family, he wanted to share his enthusiasm.
She recalls a particularly enthusiastic battle in the kitchen:
Daruwala takes us through time and anecdotes, painting a pleasant, idiosyncratic picture of her father.
On his birth anniversary, she helps us remember Sam Manekshaw, not only the greatest Indian soldier, but the kind, gentleman she knew within the walls of their many homes over the years.
Published: 27 Jun 2016,02:35 PM IST