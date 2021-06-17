Rani Laxmi Bai Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes & Messages

Rani Laxmi Bai was born as Manikarnika Tambe in Varanasi in 1928
Rani Laxmi Bai popularly known as Jhansi ki Rani was born as Manikarnika Tambe in the year 1828. She played an important role during India's first war of independence (1857-58).
Her father Moropant Tambe used to worked in the court of the Peshwa in Bithoor. There, she received training in fencing, shooting, and horsemanship.
Later, in the year 1842, she got married to Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, who was the Maharaja of Jhansi. In 1851, she gave birth to a boy, who could not survive beyond four months. Then they decided to adopted Rao's cousin's son, Anand Rao, and renamed him Damodar.
Maharaja Gangadhar Rao passed away in 1853. After his death, the British refused to accept their adopted son as the heir of the kingdom. British decided to take over the kingdom, while Rani decided to fight for it till her last breath. She is said to be one of the strongest voices of resistance against the British during 1857-58. She died during the course of war in the year 1858.
Stories of her bravery, valiance, and patriotism are immensely popular in our country.
Rani Laxmi Bai's bravery and fearlessness will keep inspiring generations of Indians
On the death anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, we must remember the important role she played during the first war for independence
On the death anniversary of Rani of Jhansi, let us remember a woman who chose to fight and die for a cause she believed in
"If Defeated and Killed on the Field of Battle, We Shall Surely Earn Eternal Glory and Salvation"
"I shall not surrender my Jhansi"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 17 Jun 2021,06:20 AM IST