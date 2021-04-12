Ramzan 2021 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Daily Timings

The holy month of Ramzan, also know as Ramadan, starts on Monday, 12 April. Muslims all around the globe consider this month to be the holiest 30 days in a year.

Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. They have a meal early in the morning called ‘Sehri’ and conclude their fast with ‘Iftar’, an evening meal.

The worshippers avoid eating or drinking during the fast period.