Ramzan 2021 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Daily Timings
Ramzan Sehri and Iftar Timings: During the month of Ramadan, Muslims all over the world keep Roza.
Ramzan 2020 Sehri and inftar Timings in India: The holy month of Ramzan will begin in the last week of April. | (Photo Courtesy: istock)
The holy month of Ramzan, also know as Ramadan, starts on Monday, 12 April. Muslims all around the globe consider this month to be the holiest 30 days in a year.
Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. They have a meal early in the morning called ‘Sehri’ and conclude their fast with ‘Iftar’, an evening meal.
The worshippers avoid eating or drinking during the fast period.
Ramzan 2021 Calendar: Daily Sehri, Iftar Timing
Below is a list of dates and timings for Roza, Sehri (morning), and Iftar (evening):
14 April - 4:35 AM, 6:47 PM
15 April - 4:34 AM, 6:48 PM
16 April - 4:32 AM, 6:48 PM
17 April - 4:31 AM, 6:49 PM
18 April - 4:30 AM, 6:49 PM
19 April - 4:29 AM, 6:50 PM
20 April - 4:27 AM, 6:50 PM
21 April - 4:26 AM, 6:51 PM
22 April - 4:25 AM, 6:52 PM
23 April - 4:24 AM, 6:52 PM
24 April - 4:23 AM, 6:53 PM
25 April - 4:22 AM, 6:53 PM
26 April - 4:19 AM, 6:54 PM
27 April - 4:20 AM, 6:55 PM
28 April - 4:18 AM, 6:55 PM
29 April - 4:17 AM, 6:56 PM
30 April - 4:16 AM, 6:56 PM
1 May - 4:15 AM, 6:57 PM
2 May - 4:14 AM, 6:58 PM
3 May - 4:13 AM, 6:58 PM
4 May - 4:12 AM, 6:59 PM
5 May - 4:11 AM, 6:59 PM
6 May - 4:10 AM, 7:00 PM
7 May - 4:09 AM, 7:01 PM
8 May - 4:08 AM, 7:01 PM
9 May - 4:07 AM, 7:02 PM
10 May - 4:06 AM, 7:02 PM
11 May - 4:05 AM, 7:03 PM
12 May - 4:04 AM, 7:04 PM
13 May - 4:03 AM, 7:04 P
The month of Ramzan is considered a holy month because it is said that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this month. This month lasts a whole moon cycle and is the ninth month, according to the Islamic calendar.
