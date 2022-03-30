Rajasthan Day 2022: Significance, Wishes and Messages

Rajasthan Day 2022 is here.
Rajasthan Day is celebrated on 30 March every year. It is the foundation day of Rajasthan and marks the formation of the state.
Rajasthan is the largest state in India by area and the second-largest state by population. It was on 30 March 1949 that a state called Rajputana came into existence.
Rajasthan was a name given by the British. Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the state after the unification of the princely states on 18 April 1948.
Modern Rajputana comprised of 19 erstwhile princely states, two chiefships, and the British district of Ajmer-Merwara. Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mewar, Alwar, and Jaipur are a few significant princely states.
A celebratory event is organized every year by the state government in the Albert Hall of Jaipur to celebrate this day. People participate in cultural music, folk dance, and other activities on this day.
Let's celebrate the formation of the state that is known for its hospitality and reception, warriors, and royalty. Happy Rajasthan Day 2022.
Take pride in the history of the royal state where people are known for their bravery. Happy Rajasthan Day 2022.
Celebrate the formation of this state with your friends and family. It is our state, our place. Happy Rajasthan Day.
Rajasthan day also celebrates the history, culture, and traditions of the Rajputana state. Happy Rajasthan day.
Happy Rajasthan Divas to every Rajasthani who welcomes the people with open arms, fights with courage, and keeps the culture alive.
"Today is the day full of pride for every Rajasthani. Let us celebrate the rich history and inspiring stories of Rajasthan."
"Let's strive towards working for a progressive and prosperous state of Rajasthan."
"Rajasthan Day marks the formation of a state after the unification of all the princely states. Let's embrace and celebrate the decision."
"Celebrate Rajasthani Day by wearing the traditional Rajasthani dress and eating the traditional Rajasthani food. Happy Rajasthan Day."
"The colours of life, the colours of royalty, the colours of happiness make Rajasthan what it is. Happy Rajasthan Day to all."
