Pride Month 2024: 7 Ways To Celebrate the Pride Month

Pride Month 2024: June is observed as the Pride Month. This month is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and celebrates its achievements. It's a time to show support and promote equality for LGBTQ+ people all over the world.

The history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement dates back to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. A gay club in Greenwich Village, New York City was raided by the New York Police on 28 June 1969. The police handled and hauled the guests and employees out of the bar, which started a riot among the rioters and law enforcement in and around Christopher Street. The six days that followed saw several violent clashes, but in the end, the riots culminated into a catalyst for the USA's gay rights movement.

In 1970, the first-ever Pride Parade was organised by the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The parade was a global symbol of solidarity and a powerful demonstration of the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.