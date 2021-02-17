Happy Perfume Day 2021: Images, Quotes and Wishes 

The Valentine’s week concluded with Valentine’s Day on 14 February. From 15 February, begins a new week called anti-Valentine’s week.

Third Day of the anti-valentine week is perfume day. It is celebrated every year on 17 February. On this day, lovers gifts nice perfumed to each other. Lovers are sometimes associated with their perfume.

Many poets and writer have written about how their lover’s perfume reminds them of their lover. Not just lover, different kinds of fragrances, in general make people feel nostalgic about things they associate it with.