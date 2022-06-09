Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Wishes, Date, Muhurat and Significance

Nirjala Ekadashi will be celebrated on 10 June 2022
Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashi in a calendar year. It is observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Jyeshta.
This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and on this occasion, devotees observe fast without food and water for 24 hours. They also worship Lord Vishnu twice during the day for a happy and prosperous life. Few devotees remain awake at night and praise the Lord.
Let's know the date, time (Muhurat), and significance of the Nirjala Vrat and share the wishes to celebrate the day.
As per the Panchang, this year in 2022 the Nirjala Ekadashi fast will be observed on 10 June. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 7:25 am on 10 June and will continue till 5:45 am on 11 June.
"Worship Lord Vishnu on the Holy Day of Nirjala Ekadashi and get rid of all your past sins. Lord Vishnu might forgive all your past sins and bless everyone with success, happiness, and prosperity."
"On the holy day of Nirjala Ekadashi, may all your problems get transformed into beautiful opportunities and a path of success with the blessings of Lord Vishnu."
"May Lord Vishnu bless you with the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions. Best wishes on Nirjala Ekadashi 2022."
"On this pious day, we wish that Lord Vishnu accepts everyone's prayers and helps us get rid of all our sins. Wishing you a very Happy Nirjala Ekadashi."
" May the fast on this day remind you of the things you are thankful for and gives you the strength to achieve everything you wish for. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi."
As per Hindu beliefs, fasting on Nirjala Ekadashi day can be replaced with the benefits of fasting on all the 24 Ekadashis in a year. So, if people can observe only one Nirjala Ekadashi fast if they can't fast on all 24 Ekadashis and the benefits will be the same as fasting on all 24 Ekadashis.
Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimaseni Ekadashi due to a legend associated with Bhima who was the second brother among the Pandavas. Bhima was known for his insatiable hunger and was never able to keep fast on all the 24 Ekadashi days throughout the year though his brothers observed fast on all the 24 days.
He got upset about the fact he can't control his hunger on Ekadashi days and this was disrespectful to Lord Vishnu. So, he approached Maharishi Vyasa for help.
The famous saint advised him to observe fast only on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi to reap the same benefits of keeping fast on all 24 Ekadashi days in a year. Since Bhima observed fast on this day, Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimaseni Ekadashi or Pandav Ekadashi.
