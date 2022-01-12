National Youth Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Here are some wishes, images and quoted on the occasion of National Youth Day 2022
(Photo: iStock)
National Youth Day is celebrated every year in India on 12 January. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He was a philosopher and a social reformer who worked very hard towards fighting illiteracy and eliminating child marriage.
He also worked towards spreading education among women and the people belonging to lower castes.
His ideas and philosophies were highly popular among the youth, and still remain relevant.
To acknowledge and celebrate his teachings, his birth anniversary is celebrated every year as National Youth Day! Multiple events are organized all around the country to celebrate his teachings.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes and messages which you send to your friends, family, relatives and other loved ones on this special occasion of National Youth Day!
Let's celebrate the teaching of Swami Vivekananda on this beautiful occasion of National Youth Day!
Majority of the population of India is youth. They have the power to take India to the top. Happy National Youth Day!
May you be guided by Swami Vivekananda's philosophies and teachings. Wish you a very happy National Youth Day!
National Youth Day reminds us of the great legacy of Swami Vivekananda. Happy National Youth Day!
National Youth Day Wishes, Images and Posters
