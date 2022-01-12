National Youth Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

National Youth Day is celebrated every year in India on 12 January. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He was a philosopher and a social reformer who worked very hard towards fighting illiteracy and eliminating child marriage.

He also worked towards spreading education among women and the people belonging to lower castes.

His ideas and philosophies were highly popular among the youth, and still remain relevant.

To acknowledge and celebrate his teachings, his birth anniversary is celebrated every year as National Youth Day! Multiple events are organized all around the country to celebrate his teachings.