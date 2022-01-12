National Youth Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance of the Day
(Photo: istock)
National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas, is celebrated on 12 January every year in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the most popular philosophers and thinkers of India, and is celebrated as the Yuva Diwas to recognise his contributions to the Indian society. This is primarily because he was one of the most prominent leaders of his time to influence the youth of India.
This day is celebrated to honour Swami Vivekananda, as well as encourage the youth to work hard and contribute to the overall development of their country.
The Government of India declared Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as the National Youth Day of India in 1985. This was primarily done to motivate the youth of India to follow in the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda and ultimately lead to the prosperity of the nation.
Born in 1863, it is amazing how Swami Vivekananda serves as a consistent inspiration to lakhs of Indian youths even today.
In fact, one of the strongest messages he gave to the youth was, "What I want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same material as that of which the thunderbolt is made."
The theme of the National Youth Day is changed every year by the Government of India according to recent and relevant situations in the country. For 2022, the government is yet to disclose the theme.
Different states in India organise multiple events, each different from the other to celebrate this day. For example, Uttar Pradesh witnesses a two-day event called 'Mission Bhartiyam' and 'Basti Yuvo Mahotsav', to promote and motivate the youth of India.
In addition to this, a National Youth Festival is also organised in India wherein people from all over the country participate in various cultural and educational activities to promote unity and harmony in the country.
Besides this, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission also celebrates the National Youth Day on a large scale. Ardent followers of Swami Vivekananda meditate, organise devotional programs, and offer evening prayers, amongst many other activies.
Also, the 'The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda', the comprehensive book that contains all the teachings of Swami Vivekananda is also recited in parts and serves as an inspiration for youths to recognise their potential and work hard.
We at the Quint wish the youth of India a very happy National Youth day 2022!!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)