National Mathematics Day: Know Its History and Significance

National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on 22 December to recognise the achievements of the Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan who was born on this date in 1887.

Ramanujan was one of the youngest members of Britain's Royal Society and the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge University. His contribution to mathematical analysis, infinite series, continued fractions and number theory was immense. Ramanujan is most popular for his contribution in analytical theory of numbers, elliptic functions, continued fractions, and infinite series.

Ramanujan also discovered his own theorems and compiled as many as 3,900 results independently. Academicians across the globe agree that his theories transformed 20th century mathematics and continue to shape the subject in the 21st century.