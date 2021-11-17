National Journalism Day 2021: History and Significance

National Journalism Day: Significance

The PCI is extremely important to India as it was inherently constructed to protect the fourth pillar of a democracy, that is, the free press. Hence, it works consistently to ensure that the credibility of journalism is not compromised and the freedom of speech and expression flourishes in India.

National Journalism day is therefore an extremely important day in any democracy because if a country is devoid of good journalists, it will undoubtedly suffer.