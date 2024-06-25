National Handshake Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

National Handshake Day 2024: Read how you can celebrate the day.
(Photo: iStock)
National Handshake Day 2024: National Handshake Day is celebrated on the last Thursday of every June every year. This year, the event is set to be celebrated on 27 June. We should celebrate National Handshake Day to promote this greeting gesture that helps to connect people. You can tell a lot about a person by the way they shake hands.
This day is significant as it conveys the message of peace and goodwill. It is also a way to express social inclusion and belonging. National Handshake Day has a special importance in everyone's life. Handshakes give people a sense of belonging. People are gearing up to observe the day this year so they can spread the importance of handshakes.
The handshake is one of the oldest forms of greeting that exists. It dates back to ancient Assyria and Greece, where knights used to clasp hands to seal a deal or show a peaceful approach.
Later, in Medieval Europe, knights would shake each other's arms to free up any weapons that might be hidden. These gestures originated from a tradition that started in Europe, where the handshake was used as a way of indicating equality between two parties.
In modern times, the handshake has gained new significance as a way of expressing respect, equality, trust, and goodwill.
Today, the handshake is still used extensively all over the world. It is considered a universal form of greeting and is used by people of different ages, cultures, and backgrounds. It is a simple gesture that conveys a great deal about the person involved.
One of the most important ways to make a good first impression is to shake your hands. This simple gesture can tell people about your personality and convey your message of hope and goodwill.
Here are a few interesting ways you can try to celebrate National Handshake Day 2024 with your friends and family:
You can learn about handshake etiquette on National Handshake Day. Various professionals teach the right way to shake hands which can help to build an impression. You can use this day to learn the etiquette before using it at your workplace or other gatherings.
You can create your own special handshake on National Handshake Day. It can be as long and creative as you want. You can take inspiration from movies or series to create your handshake and flaunt it to others.
On National Handshake Day, express gratitude and goodwill towards others by shaking their hands. Make them feel special by greeting them warmly. You can share a handshake with anybody including friends, family, and peers.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined