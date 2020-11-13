Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes & Cards

Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated a day before Diwali or Lakshmi Pooja and the festival is known by various names – Chhoti Diwali, Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas or Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi. It is celebrated as the second day of the five-day long Diwali festival.
It is believed that on this day, asura or demon Narakasura was killed by Krishna, Lord Vishnu's avatar. This year Diwali will be celebrated on 14 November, followed by Govardhan Pooja (15 November) and Bhaiya Dooj (16 November).
“May Almighty bless you with all the courage to win over your problems like Lord Krishna, Maa Kali and Satyabhama won over Narakasura.
Happy Naraka Chaturdashi”
“May sparkling diyas bring in all the happiness and goodness in your life, Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family.”
“On this festival, may your life Shine like Silver, Shimmer like Gold and dazzle like solitare. Very warm wishes of Naraka Chaturdashi to you.”
“We wish you with loads of happy moments, which will last you through all the years to come. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.”
Published: undefined