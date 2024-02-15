Mirza Ghalib Death Anniversary: A Tribute to the Poetic Maestro by Ali Akhter

Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib, a towering figure in the chronicles of Urdu and Persian poetry, once roamed the vibrant lanes of Shahjahanabad. People who don’t know Ghalib, for them Shakespeare is Ghalib of the West. Born into the lineage of Aibak Turks in Agra, he moved to Delhi at the age of 13, marking the beginning of a life filled with both profound tragedy and immense creativity. Marrying Umrao Begum in the same year, Ghalib's personal life was scarred by the heartbreak of losing all seven of his children, a sorrow that deeply influenced his poetry. Ghalib's journey on earth concluded at the age of 71 in 1869, leaving behind a legacy immortalised through his verses and stories.