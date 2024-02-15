Mirza Ghalib Death Anniversary: A Tribute to the Poetic Maestro by Ali Akhter

Death Anniversary of Mirza Ghalib: Theatre Artist Ali Akhter as Mirza Ghalib
Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib, a towering figure in the chronicles of Urdu and Persian poetry, once roamed the vibrant lanes of Shahjahanabad. People who don’t know Ghalib, for them Shakespeare is Ghalib of the West. Born into the lineage of Aibak Turks in Agra, he moved to Delhi at the age of 13, marking the beginning of a life filled with both profound tragedy and immense creativity. Marrying Umrao Begum in the same year, Ghalib's personal life was scarred by the heartbreak of losing all seven of his children, a sorrow that deeply influenced his poetry. Ghalib's journey on earth concluded at the age of 71 in 1869, leaving behind a legacy immortalised through his verses and stories.
Recently, people were transported back in time as they witnessed Mirza Ghalib come to life, wandering and performing in the ancient lanes where his stories and poetry echo to this day. Led by the esteemed author Rana Safvi and brought to life by the compelling portrayal of theatre actor Ali Akhter as Ghalib, an experiential walk unfolds the narrative of Ghalib's life - from the hallowed grounds of Ghalib ki Haveli, his residence, to the Rabia School, the site of his marriage. Passing in the alleys of Old Delhi, the journey culminates at the Anglo Arabic School, formerly Delhi College, where Ghalib was once invited by Principal Thompson
In a performance that bridges centuries, theatre actor Ali Akhter dons the persona of Ghalib, complete with authentic attire and demeanour. His rendition of Ghalib's poetry and anecdotes about the poet's life ensnare the audience, transporting them to a bygone era. For a fleeting moment, it's as if Ghalib himself walks among us, his words resonating with the same intensity and emotion as they did in his lifetime.
As we celebrate the death anniversary of Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib on 15 February 2024, his spirit seems to diffuse the air of Old Delhi once again, thanks to an immersive experience called ‘Ghalib ka Shahjahanabad’ crafted by a culture revivalist Abu Sufiyan founder of 'Tales of City'. This unique Heritage Walk experience revives the essence of Ghalib within the historic by lanes where he once lived and loved.
This celebration, a testament to Ghalib's enduring influence, allowed every participant to momentarily feel the presence of the poet himself. It was more than a walk; it was a pilgrimage through "Ghalib's Shahjahanabad," a journey through the life and times of a maestro whose work continues to inspire, provoke, and enchant generations. Indeed, as the title of the walk eloquently states, it was and remains 'Ghalib ka Shahjahanabad.'
