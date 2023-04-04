Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Status, Images, Messages, HD Wallpapers

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, images, and more.
Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on 4 April this year and the date keeps changing for the festival. Lord Mahavira was born on the thirteenth day of the rising moon in the Chaitra month in the Vaishali district of Bihar. This is an auspicious festival for the Jains.
The people of the community hold immense respect for Mahavira, the 24th and the last Tirthankara who believed in the preaching of virtue and non-violence towards all living beings.
There is different information about his year of birth since the Digambars believe that he was born in 615 BC while the swetambaras believe that he was born in 599 BC. The majority of people believe that he was born in 599 BC and then disappeared at the age of 72 in 527 BC.
Let's celebrate the auspicious festival of Mahavir Jayanti digitally by sharing quotes, images, WhatsApp status, wishes, and messages.
“Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being.”
“In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self.”
“Anger begets more anger.”
May this festival of Mahavir Jayanti bring immense happiness and joy for you and your family. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023
On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, may Lord Mahavir shower his choicest blessings on you and your closed ones. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
This Mahavir Jayanti try spreading the message of the founder- peace, harmony, and no harm to other living beings. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
Spread love, respect, and humanity everywhere and become an example for humanity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023.
On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I wish a lifetime happiness and unlimited success. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
