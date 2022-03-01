Mahashivratri 2022: Puja Time, Mantras, and Devotional Songs
Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 1 March this year. It is an important religious festival for the Hindus, celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri can be referred to as the 'great night of Shiva' and it falls in the sacred month of Phagun, as per the Hindu calendar.
People who celebrate the festival not only chant prayers and sing hymns but also observe a fast which is referred to as the 'Mahashivratri Vrat'. Many people even observe the 'Nirjala Vrat', in which they have to sustain themselves without food and water for a day.
People celebrating the festival of Mahashivratri practise meditation for the divine guidance of Lord Shiva. On this auspicious festival, worshippers chant mantras for safety, protection, good health, and peace in their lives. It is believed that these mantras help cleanse the mind.
These mantras are said to have immense healing powers, which rejuvenate both the body and the soul. The various mantras and their importance are as mentioned below:
Mantra to eradicate fear: Om Namah Shivaay
Mantra to seek Lord Shiva's blessings: Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay
Mantra to improve concentration: Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Vidmahe Mahadevaay Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat
Mantra for longevity: Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtiwardham | Urwarukmivbandhanaan Mrityormuksheey Mamritat
Mantra for health and wealth: Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram | Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami
The auspicious day of Mahashivratri will start at 3:16 am on Tuesday, 1 March 2022. The chaturdashi will come to an end at 10 am on Wednesday, 2 March. The Mahashivratri puja is done in four phases; the timings for the four phases are as follows:
First phase: 6:21 pm to 9:27 pm on March 1
Second phase: 9:27 pm on March 1 to 12:33 pm on March 2
Third phase: 12:33 am to 3:39 am on March 2
Fourth phase: 3:39 am to 6: 45 am on March 2
Ayi Shivratri Ayi is a bhajan by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha whose lyrics are written by Raj Pal Sharma. The song is about the devotees rejoicing on the occasion of Shivaratri.
Aayo re aayo shivaratri tyohaar is a song by Tripthi Sakhya and marks the importance of the day Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.
Namo Namo is a popular song from the movie Kedarnath, which is sung by Amit Trivedi. It highlights the strength of Lord Shiva and how he helps his devotees.
Ajab hai teri maaya is a song by Sukhwinder Singh, which highlights all the important temples of Lord Shiva.