Mahashivratri 2022: Puja Time, Mantras, and Devotional Songs

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 1 March this year. It is an important religious festival for the Hindus, celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri can be referred to as the 'great night of Shiva' and it falls in the sacred month of Phagun, as per the Hindu calendar.

People who celebrate the festival not only chant prayers and sing hymns but also observe a fast which is referred to as the 'Mahashivratri Vrat'. Many people even observe the 'Nirjala Vrat', in which they have to sustain themselves without food and water for a day.