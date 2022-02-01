Lunar New Year 2022 Date: History, Traditions, Significance of Chinese New Year

Lunar New Year 2022: Check Date, History, Traditions & Significance of Chinese New Year
(Photo: istock)
Lunar new year, commonly known as the Chinese new year or the Spring festival, is going to be celebrated on 1 February 2022, this year.
This festival is largely celebrated by Chinese communities across the globe, each of which have their own traditions of celebrating it.
The celebrations usually kick off after the rising of the second moon after the winter solstice and continue for a total of two weeks.
Lunar New Year's Eve 2022 shall be celebrated on 31 January 2022 this year. Consequently, the New Year's celebrations will continue on 1 February 2022 as well.
While the Chinese New Year doesn't fall on the same date each year, it is usually observed between 20 January and 21 February, according to the Gregorian calendar.
In addition to this, what's interesting to note is that each consequtive year is associated with one of the 12 zodiac animals. They are as follows-
A rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.
This year, the zodiac animal of 2022 is the Tiger.
According to historians, the Chinese New Year has been celebrated for years, dating back to almost the 14th century.
Legends claim that a monster called Nian terrorised people in ancient times. However, he was very afraid of the colour red and the sound and sight of firecrackers. Thus, people began to use these things in order to scare him away. Ever since then, people have celebrated the Chinese New Year.
Additionally, along with China, several other East Asian countries like Vietnam, South Korea, North Korea, and Mongolia, also celebrate the Chinese New Year with immense gusto.
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, people generally clean their houses thoroughly and look forward to the new year bringing in lots of good luck and prosperity.
In addition to this, the colour red is very sacred to the Chinese and the people often decorate their houses with bright red banners. Besides this, children are also given money as a blessing in red envelopes.
Lastly, friends and family exchange gifts, host dinners and feasts and generally assemble and get together to usher in the new year with lots of love and happiness.
Fireworks light up the sky and dancing dragons and lions are a sight to see.
We at The Quint wish you a very Happy Lunar New Year 2022!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)