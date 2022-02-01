Lunar New Year 2022 Date: History, Traditions, Significance of Chinese New Year

Lunar New Year 2022: Date

Lunar New Year's Eve 2022 shall be celebrated on 31 January 2022 this year. Consequently, the New Year's celebrations will continue on 1 February 2022 as well.

While the Chinese New Year doesn't fall on the same date each year, it is usually observed between 20 January and 21 February, according to the Gregorian calendar.

In addition to this, what's interesting to note is that each consequtive year is associated with one of the 12 zodiac animals. They are as follows-

A rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

This year, the zodiac animal of 2022 is the Tiger.