Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti: Quotes by 'Punjab Kesari' on His Birth Anniversary
Here are some of the most inspiring quotes by Lala Lajpat Rai.
Published:
| (Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Here are some of the most inspiring quotes by Lala Lajpat Rai.
Lala Lajpat Rai was an Indian nationalist born to Munshi Radha Krishna Azad and Gulab Devi, at Dhudike, Punjab, on 28 January 1865.
Lajpat Rai Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark his birth anniversary.
He played a very significant role in the Indian independence movement. Through his nationalist ideas and great oratory skills, he inspired many Indians to become a part of the freedom struggle.
He was popularly known as the 'Lion of Punjab' or the 'Punjab Kesari'.
In fact, Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal were famously called the 'Lal Bal Pal' trio.
Here, we have curated some of the most inspirational and revolutionary quotes of Lajpat Rai to commemorate his birth anniversary.
Quotes by Lala Lajpat Rai
"A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits."
Lala Lajpat Rai
"The government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long."
Lala Lajpat Rai
"I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."
Lala Lajpat Rai
"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the Infants, Food for the Adults, and Education for All."
Lala Lajpat Rai
"Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory."
Lala Lajpat Rai
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)