Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti: Quotes by 'Punjab Kesari' on His Birth Anniversary

Lala Lajpat Rai was an Indian nationalist born to Munshi Radha Krishna Azad and Gulab Devi, at Dhudike, Punjab, on 28 January 1865.

Lajpat Rai Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark his birth anniversary.

He played a very significant role in the Indian independence movement. Through his nationalist ideas and great oratory skills, he inspired many Indians to become a part of the freedom struggle.