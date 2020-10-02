Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Facts and Images on 2nd PM of India

Besides Gandhi Jayanti, 2 October also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indian politician and the second Prime Minister of India.
Lal Bahadur Shastri, who succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru in June 1964, died in Tashkent soon after signing an agreement with President Ayub Khan of Pakistan, with Soviet Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin playing the mediatory role.
11 January 2020 marked the 54th death anniversary of Shastri whose demise still remains shrouded in mystery.
Here are some facts and images about the second Prime Minister of India:
He led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. His slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” became very popular during the time.
Shastri passed away in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 11 January 1966, after signing a peace treaty to end the Indo-Pakistan War. However, many of his supporters and close relatives to date refuse to believe the circumstances of his death and allege foul play.
He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1966.
He promoted the Green Revolution in India in 1965, to increase food grain production in the country.
