Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Facts and Images on 2nd PM of India

Here are some facts and images about the second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shashtri

Besides Gandhi Jayanti, 2 October also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indian politician and the second Prime Minister of India.

Lal Bahadur Shastri, who succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru in June 1964, died in Tashkent soon after signing an agreement with President Ayub Khan of Pakistan, with Soviet Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin playing the mediatory role.

11 January 2020 marked the 54th death anniversary of Shastri whose demise still remains shrouded in mystery.

Here are some facts and images about the second Prime Minister of India:

He led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. His slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” became very popular during the time.