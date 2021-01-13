Kumbh Mela 2021: Special Train Name, Time and Other Details

Indian railways has introduced many special trains for devotees from all over India who want to visit Haridwar for Kumbh Mela 2021.
The Kumbh Mela, which is the largest congregation of saints, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis and pilgrims from all walks of life, will begin in Haridwar from 14 January and go on till April 2021.
03009 Howrah-Yog Nagari Rishikesh special train will leave Howrah daily at 20:25 hours from 12 January to 30 April, 2021 and will reach Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 05:30 hours on the 3rd day; 03010 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Howrah special train will leave Yog Nagari Rishikesh daily at 20:50 hours from 14 January to 02 May, 2021 and will reach Howrah at 07:00 hours on the 3rd day.
02327 Howrah-Dehradoon special will leave Howrah at 13:00 hours on every Tuesday and Friday between 12 January and 30 April, 2021 and will reach Dehradoon at 18:05 hours on the 2nd day; 02328 Dehradoon-Howrah special will leave Dehradoon at 22:10 hours on every Wednesday and Saturday between 13 January and 01 May, 2021 to reach Howrah at 03:15 hours on the 3rd day.
02369 Howrah-Dehradoon special will leave Howrah at 13:00 hours on every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday between 13 January and 29 April, 2021 and will reach Dehradoon at 18:05 hours on the 2nd day; 02370 Dehradoon- Howrah special will leave Dehradoon at 22:10 hours on every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 14 January and 30 April, 2021 to reach Howrah at 03:15 hours on the 3rd day.
03239 Patna-Kota special will leave leave Patna at 11.45 hours on every Monday and Friday and will reach Kota at 11.55 hours on the second day; 03240 Kota-Patna special will leave Kota at 18.10 hours on every Tuesday and Saturday, and will reach Patna at 19.30 hours on the second day.
