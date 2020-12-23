Kisan Diwas 2020: National Farmers Day Wishes and Quotes

National Farmers Day is celebrated across the country on Wednesday, 23 December, every year. The day is observed as the Kisan Diwas to commemorate Chaudhary Charan Singh for his vital role in uplifting the Agricultural sector.

It was in the year 2001 that the government decided to observe 23 December as Kisan Diwas to promote awareness among the citizens about the importance of the contributions that farmers make to society and its overall social and economic development.