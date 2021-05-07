Jamat-ul-Vida: History & Significance of Ramzan’s Last Friday

Jamat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, is being observed on Friday, 7 May 2021. The word Jamat-ul-Vida is an Arabic word which in English means, 'Friday of Farewell'.

As per Islam, Fridays (Jumma) are consider one of the most sacred day of a week. But Jamt-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan, has its own significance. Jamat-ul-vida is also called 'the day of worship'.