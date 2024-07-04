Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Date, Timings, Tithi & Significance

advertisement
Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most important festivals of Odisha, is to be celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. The festival has immense religious significance for a variety of reasons, including the belief that Lord Krishna resides inside the Lord Jagannatha idol, also known as the heart of Shri Hari.
The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a time when people from across the country come together to pay their respects to Lord Jagannatha. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show, with a large number of devotees visiting Puri to witness the event. Let's know the date, time, start and end tithi, and significance of the festival.
Dwitiya Tithi Begins - July 07, 2024 - 04:26 AM
Dwitiya Tithi Ends - July 08, 2024 - 04:59 AM
One of the most important aspects of the ceremony is the procession of the three sacred chariots of Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balbhadra, and their sister Subhadra. The chariots are carried out in a grand fashion, and their colours, designs, and intricate decoration attract the attention of visitors. The temples are also decorated with flowers, rangolis, and lights, creating a magical atmosphere for the festival.
Jagannatha Rath Yatra is a significant festival in Odisha, and it is a time that people from across the country come together to pay their respects to Lord Jagannatha. The festival has a long history of attracting people, and it is expected that the number of visitors to Puri will continue to rise in the coming years.
