International Women's Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greeting Cards, WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images and status for International Women's Day
(Photo: iStock)
International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated every year around the world on 08 March. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and honour the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women from different parts of the world.
This day is observed to reiterate the call to action for accelerating women's equality.
This year, the theme of International Women's Day is 'Break the Bias'.
Here, we have curated some Wishes, Images, Greetings Cards, Quotes which you can send to your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp Status on this occasion of International Women's Day.
I wish all the wonderful women of the world a very happy International Women's Day!
Contribution of women towards betterment of our society is incredible and inspirational. I wish you all a very Happy International Women's Day!
You are one of the wisest person I have ever come across. Happy International Women's Day!
Wish you have a wonderful Women's Day. You are too nice, wise, intelligent and compassionate, and I'm sure you will do wonders as you grow up. Happy International Women's Day!
