Google Doodle Honors Firsts in Women’s History

Similarly on this occasion, Google came up with an impactful doodle on its homepages. It has always come up with some hard-hitting doodles on multiple occasions. This time its International Women’s Day doodle by Helene Leroux. It takes you through a ‘series of firsts in women’s history.’ It talks about the women pioneers who challenged the societal norms and paved way for women in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more.