Google Doodle Honors Firsts in Women’s History

People all over the world are celebrating International Women’s Day on Monday, 8 March 2021. Many organizations and companies celebrate and honor achievements of women in spheres of life.
Similarly on this occasion, Google came up with an impactful doodle on its homepages. It has always come up with some hard-hitting doodles on multiple occasions. This time its International Women’s Day doodle by Helene Leroux. It takes you through a ‘series of firsts in women’s history.’ It talks about the women pioneers who challenged the societal norms and paved way for women in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more.
The official description of the doodle reads, “The video Doodle pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women. While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue.”
The series of first women all around the globe have laid foundation in the past, which has inspired generations of women to take a step ahead and break the glass ceiling.
While talking about her doodle, Helene Leroux said that, “I wanted to find a way to represent a diverse range of women's accomplishments globally, while peaking curiosity of who the specific “firsts” are. So that was quite the challenge! I eventually realized that close-up hands highlighting women in their different fields throughout time would be a great way to pay homage. I wish I could have the time to draw even more.”
