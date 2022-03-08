International Women's Day: 25 Inspiring Quotes by Great Women

"Women need real moments of solitude and self-reflection to balance out how much of ourselves we give away."
Barbara De Angelis
"I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves."
Mary Shelley
"Women have been called queens for a long time, but the kingdom given them isn't worth ruling."
Louisa May Alcott
"I feel there is something unexplored about woman that only a woman can explore."
Georgia O'Keeffe
"When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful." -
Malala Yousafzai
“They'll tell you you're too loud, that you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway.”
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
"I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own."
Audre Lorde
"It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent."
Madeleine Albright
"I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power.”
Beyoncé
“I can promise you that women working together – linked, informed and educated – can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.”
Isabelle Allende
"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish."
Michelle Obama
"I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life's a bitch. You've got to go out and kick ass."
Maya Angelou
“I’ve been in so many spaces where I’m the first and only Black trans woman or trans woman period. I just want to work until there are fewer and fewer ‘first and only’s.”
Raquel Willis
"We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead."
Beyoncé
"No woman should be told she can't make decisions about her own body. When women's rights are under attack, we fight back."
Kamala Harris
"It's important to teach our female youth that it's OK to say, 'Yes, I am good at this,' and you don't hold back.”
Simone Biles
"In my opinion, the most exciting potential of women of color formations resides in the possibility of politicizing this identity—basing the identity on politics rather than the politics on identity."
Angela Davis
"Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another."
Toni Morrison
"I hate to hear you talking so like a fine gentleman, and as if women were all fine ladies, instead of rational creatures. We none of us expect to be in smooth water all our days."
Jane Austen
"I'm tough, ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay."
Madonna
