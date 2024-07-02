International Plastic Bag Free Day: 5 Harmful Effects of Plastic on Environment

advertisement
International Plastic Bag Free Day 2024: International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed annually on 3 July, serving as a crucial reminder of the harmful impacts of single-use plastic bags on the environment. This day aims to raise awareness among individuals, communities, and businesses worldwide about the urgent need to reduce our reliance on plastic bags and take collective action to protect our planet.
Abundant use of plastic can pose some serious threats to the environment. It takes almost centuries for plastic to get decomposed. As a result the toxins are released into air, water, and soil, and makes them unfit for living beings. Let us read about some of the major harmful effects of plastic on the environment below.
Plastic has several negative effects on the environment. They include everything from the devastation of our marine life to the polluting of our water bodies. We need to take strict actions to lessen our reliance on plastic because the harmful effects of single use plastic on environment can no longer be ignored. Use of plastic can affect our environment in following ways.
1. Threat to Wildlife: Plastic bags pose a significant threat to the environment due to their long decomposition time and the harmful toxins they release into the soil and water. Marine animals, in particular, are vulnerable to plastic pollution, often mistaking it for food and ingesting it, leading to starvation or entanglement and drowning.
2. Damage to Ecosystems: Plastic pollution can cause extensive damage to ecosystems, disrupting the balance of plant and animal life. When plastic waste accumulates, it can release harmful chemicals into the environment, further exacerbating the problem.
3. Human Health Risks: Plastic pollution also poses risks to human health. As plastic waste breaks down, it releases harmful chemicals that can enter the food chain, potentially harming human health.
4. Deforestation: The production of plastic contributes to deforestation, as petroleum is used as a primary raw material. The increased demand for plastic leads to the cutting down of trees to make way for oil drilling and refining facilities.
5. Climate Change: Plastic production emits greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change, a major threat to both humans and wildlife.
By raising awareness and taking collective action, we can create a cleaner, safer planet for ourselves and generations to come. Let us all strive to make every day Plastic Bag Free Day and work towards a more sustainable future.
