International Haiku Poetry Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Haiku Poetry Day is celebrated on 17 April every year. This day is dedicated to the Japanese art form of haiku, which is a form of poetry that has found tremendous popularity all over the world. Haiku poetry is a type of fixed-form poetry that does not follow the strict syllable count found in Japanese haiku. While the most well-known is Matsuo Basho, there are many other haiku poets who are equally renowned. Some of these poets include William Blake, T.S. Eliot, or Maya Angelou.

There are many opportunities to read, write, or perform Haiku poetry. This can be done in schools, on stage, or in the community. Haiku poetry can be a fun and engaging form of expression that can unite people from all walks of life.

The Haiku Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the study and appreciation of haiku, organizes various events to celebrate Haiku Poetry Day. These events include readings, exhibitions, and competitions.

