International Guide Dog Day 2023 Date: What Is It and Why To Celebrate?

International Guide Dog Day 2023: date and why to celebrate this day.
(Photo: iStock)
International Guide Dog Day is observed annually on the last Wednesday of April. It marks the establishment of the International Federation of Guide Dog Associations that first took place on 26 April in 1989.
The purpose of International Guide Dog Day is to recognise the contributions made by guide dogs worldwide and to increase public understanding of the value of guide dog services in enabling blind or low vision individuals to live their lives as they choose.
International Guide Dog Day honours the dogs who perform a remarkable task. In addition to assisting their owners in many ways, guide dogs also provide their owners with a great deal of affection and comfort.
This year, the International Guide Dog Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 26 April.
People who are blind or have impaired vision have more options for social contact and independence thanks to guide dogs. The International Guide Dog Day is celebrated to pay honor to the guide dogs for their amazing contribution in the lives of people with visual disabilities.
According to the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF), "20,291 guide dogs are currently working worldwide. This means that 20,291 people who are blind or have low vision have the support of a guide dog to help them live life on their terms. This means that collectively, IGDF member organisations are delivering 7,406,215 days of independence and freedom each year.
IGDF is the organisation that establishes and upholds global guidelines for the instruction of guide dogs. Guide dog services for those who are blind or have impaired vision are made safe and of high quality through the hard work and efforts of this organisation.
