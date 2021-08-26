International Dog Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

Here's everything you need to know about International Dog Day
International Dog Day is celebrated every year on 26 August. The day is observed to celebrate all dogs, irrespective of their breed, shape, size, etc. It is also celebrated to encourage people to adopting dogs, instead of buying them from pet shops.
International Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer and Author. First International Dog Day was celebrated on 26 August 2004.
The date 26 August was chosen because it was the date when Paige's family adopted their first dog 'Sheltie', when he was 10 years old.
Colleen Paige is also the founder of many such days like National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day, and National Wildlife Day.
There are many dogs around the world who need to be rescued because people, and local authorities do not take appropriate care of them. Many of them are often abused and some are even brutally killed. International Dog Day also raises awareness about such problems faced by dogs, and encourage people to take better care of these dogs as they deserve a better life.
