International Day of Peace 2021: Theme, History and Significance

The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day is observed every year on 21 September. This day is celebrated around the world to strengthen the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

This day promotes global solidarity for building a peaceful and sustainable world.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in February 2021, unanimously passed a resolution calling for Member States to support a “sustained humanitarian pause” to local conflicts. According to the official website of UN, the global ceasefire must continue to be honoured, to ensure people caught in conflict have access to lifesaving vaccinations and treatments.