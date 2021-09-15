International Day of Democracy 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

The International Day of Democracy also known as World Democracy Day is observed every year on 15 September. It is a day which highlights the importance of participation of all members for proper functioning of a democracy.

According to the United Nations (UN), the International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world.

"Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere," reads the official website of UN.