International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Theme, History, Significance

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed every year on 13 October. The day is observed to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction.

According to the United Nations (UN), without real action on climate in the next ten years, extreme weather events will be overwhelming, especially for developing countries. "International cooperation for developing countries through Official Development Aid (ODA) and capacity building is essential to boost disaster resilience in the face of extreme weather events and other natural and man-made hazards," reads the official website of the UN.