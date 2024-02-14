International Childhood Cancer Day 2024 Date: History, Importance, & Activities

International Childhood Cancer Day 2024: History and significance are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
International Childhood Cancer Day 2024: International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, which is observed on 15 February 2024, is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness about childhood cancer and its difficulties. It also serves as a reminder of the need for better support for children, adolescents, and their families as they battle this devastating disease.
This day was first established by Childhood Cancer International in 2002. The goal of the International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day is to highlight the impact of childhood cancer on children, adolescents, their parents, and families and to promote research for new treatment and cure options.
It also provides an opportunity to support cancer patients and survivors and to raise awareness about the challenges they face.
One of the main challenges in battling childhood cancer is the lack of screening and early diagnosis.
This is due to a number of factors, including the lack of awareness among healthcare providers and the unavailability of specialized cancer centers in many parts of the world. Early diagnosis is crucial for improving outcomes in children with cancer.
Childhood cancer is a major public health concern worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 4,000 children and adolescents under the age of 19 develop cancer every year.
This number varies significantly from one country to another, with some countries reporting higher rates of childhood cancer incidence than others.
Despite the challenges, childhood cancer remains a major threat to global health. However, through increased awareness and support, it is possible to make a difference in the lives of children and adolescents affected by this devastating disease.
International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day 2024 offers a platform to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to mobilize resources for research and treatment.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
