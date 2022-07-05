International Bikini Day 2022: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts

International Bikini Day 2022: History, significance, and other details about the day.
(Photo: iStock)
Every year, International Bikini Day is celebrated on 5 July. The day is observed annually to mark the invention of a two-piece bathing suit called bikini. A bikini is one of the most commonly worn outfits during summers on beaches.
A bikini (summer beachwear) is a small bathing suit that comes in different shapes, sizes, and colours. Designers of the bikini created the outfit for women to be able to flaunt their bodies and sunbathe. Wearing bikinis on beaches do not only make women look sexy but also allows them to get a good tan.
Although the history of the bikini dates back to the 1930s, it gained recognition in 1946 after World War II due to material rationing. The first-ever designer to create a bikini was Louis Réard and the first-ever model to put on a bikini was Micheline Bernardini. Louis named the two-piece bathing suit a bikini because he was inspired by the incident at Bikini Atoll (United States) where the hydrogen bomb testing was done .The designer Louis Réard ran his shop of bikinis for almost two decades.
The culture of wearing bikinis was first adopted by European women and then, eventually it was adopted by the United States during World War II. Currently, the bikini is one of the most common outfits worn by women on beaches all around the world.
The following are the different types of bikinis worn by women all around the world:
Monokini
Tankini
String bikini (most popular)
Numokini
Hikini
Camikini
Teardrop bikini
Seekini
Sling bikini
Thong bikini
Burqini
Minimini
Full-coverage bikinis
This year, the International Bikini Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. You can also celebrate International Bikini Day 2022 by shopping for a classy and stylish bikini and clicking wonderful pictures. Post your bikini pictures on your social media handles using the hashtags #InternationalBikiniDay2022, # BikiniDay2022, #2022InternationalBikiniDay, and so on.
This International Bikini Day 2022, know some of the most interesting facts about bikinis.
Susan Rosen is a designer who made one of the most expensive bikinis till date. The bikini was made up of 150 carat diamonds and platinum.
There are some countries who do not allow women to wear bikinis. For example, the bikini is strictly prohibited in Ras Al Khaimah, a city in United Arab Emirates.
Swiss actress Ursula Andress, also known as the 'Bond girl' for her role in the first James Bond film, Dr. No, in 1962 wore a white bikini that was sold for £41,125 in 2011.
The bikini was featured for the first time by Playboy magazine in 1962.
At beach volleyball games, the bikini was declared as an official uniform for women by the Olympic Committee.
Actress Brigitte Bardot was the first celebrity to wear a bikini at the Cannes Festival in the year 1957.