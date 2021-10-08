Indian Air Force Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 8 October. This day marks the anniversary of establishment of Indian Air Force (IAF) in the year 1932.

Since its establishment, the Indian Air Force has participated in various wars and missions (including humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions during natural calamities). It has been growing ever since and plays a very significand role in Indian's Defence.

Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in the presence of the IAF chief, and senior officials of the three armed forces. Air Force Day Parade is also organized on this occasion. The parade can be watched live on Doordarshan, and its YouTube channel at 8 AM on Friday.