Indian Air Force Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Here are some wishes, and quotes on the occasion of Air Force Day
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 8 October. This day marks the anniversary of establishment of Indian Air Force (IAF) in the year 1932.
Since its establishment, the Indian Air Force has participated in various wars and missions (including humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions during natural calamities). It has been growing ever since and plays a very significand role in Indian's Defence.
Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in the presence of the IAF chief, and senior officials of the three armed forces. Air Force Day Parade is also organized on this occasion. The parade can be watched live on Doordarshan, and its YouTube channel at 8 AM on Friday.
In this article, we have curated some wishes and messages which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Air Force Day.
Indian Air Force has come a long way and is now the fourth largest air force in the world. Happy Indian Air Force Day!
Indian Air Force is a professional force which plays a very important role in India's Defence. Happy Air Force Day!
Today, India enjoys its sovereignty and freedom because of the people who are protecting it. Happy Air Force Day!
"I regret I have but one life to give for my country"—Prem Ramchandan
"Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail"—Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey
"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions"—Subhas Chandra Bose
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)