Indian Air Force Day 2020: Quotes and Wishes to Celebrate the Day

IAF was founded on 8 October 1932. Since then, it has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

A C-17 Globemaster III and two Sukhoi Su-30MKI planes flypast in a formation, during the 87th Indian Air Force Day Parade. | (Photo: PTI)

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.People all across the country, including the top leaders, express their gratitude towards the force.

The IAF was founded on 8 October 1932. Since then, the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

The Indian Air Force is the fourth largest air force in the world. Apart from defending the Indian air space, the air force also delivers humanitarian aid and disaster relief material during natural calamities.