How to Check Real-Time Train PNR Status on WhatsApp
A guide for how to check your IRCTC PNR status on WhatsApp using Railofy.
The Quint
Lifestyle
Indian Railways Train PNR FAQ. | (Photo: PTI)
The Indian Railways Passenger Name Record is a unique number provided to a passenger once a train ticket booking has been processed. The PNR consists of the passengers details, itinerary of the passenger or a group of passengers travelling together.
It also states where the train ticket has been Confirmed, on a Waiting List (WL) or is under Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC).
In a bid to dispel worries about waitlisted train tickets, Mumbai based startup Railofy has launched a platform where passengers can receive real-time passengers name record (PNR) status and train journey details on WhatsApp.
Railofy requires the passenger to share his/her 10 digit PNR number only once to the WhatsApp number: +91 98811 93322.
According to Railof, a passenger availing IRCTC ticket services typically checks his/her PNR Status around 10 to 20 times before the journey date.
How to Check Live PNR Status on WhatsApp
Update the WhatsApp application on your phone. Android users can update the app from the Play Store and iPhone users can update it from the App store.
Save “+91-9881193322”, which is Railofy's train enquiry number on your mobile phone.
With this, the contact will be added to your WhatsApp contacts list.
Go to WhatsApp and click on the new message button to open your contacts list.
Choose the Railofy contact and type in your 10 digit PNR number in the message window.
Send the PNR number to Railofy. The feature will send you alerts and real-time updates about your train journey and status on WhatsApp.
Other Ways To Check IRCTC PNR Status
You can also check your PNR live status and train info from multiple sources that include:
PNR status check for railway reservation using SMS/phone: SMS PNR and send to 139 or call 139
PNR status on any mobile payment wallet app like Google Pay or PayTM