Dhanteras 2020: How to Buy 22-24 Carat Gold on Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2020: People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this auspicious day and seek their blessings. The Quint How to buy Gold on Dhanteras 2020 | (Photo Courtesy: iStock) Lifestyle Dhanteras 2020: People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this auspicious day and seek their blessings.

Dhanteras is celebrated on Trayodashi or the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month of the Hindu Calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, 13 November. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this auspicious day and seek their blessings. Dhanteras is the beginning of the auspicious festival of Diwali. This day is the best time to invest in gold and other metals. Hence, people need to check before buying gold on Dhanteras.

How to Check the Purity of Gold?

Gold purity is measured in carats. 24-carat gold is considered 99.9 percent pure, whereas 22 karat gold is considered as 92 percent pure. One should never buy gold without checking its purity. However, keep in mind that 24-carat gold is not suitable for jewellery, it is only for sonars, while jewellers mostly use 14, 18 or 22-carat gold.

Hallmark Gold Identification

While buying gold, do check for Hallmark as the purity of gold is known through it. Hallmark shows that the product is made on all fitness or purity parameters. Apart from this, jewellers' number and identification number are also written in it.

Gold Price Information