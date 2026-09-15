What Are Parasocial Relationships, and Why Are We So Drawn to Them?

Another proven advantage of parasocial relationships is that they help build connections with people online who share similar interests. It is very common for adolescents to form a community online based on shared interests such as a band, their favourite film star or even sports teams.

Whether it be people discussing their theories on the new season of a television series or creating fan pages dedicated to a book series can help people form communities that they couldn't find outside the internet.

Furthermore, they might often identify with characters on-screen or media figures, which could help them understand themselves or feel accepted.

Tracy Gleason, the chair of the Psychology department at Wellesley College, said, “Imagine a trans kid growing up in a community in which being transgender is simply not acceptable. Finding people on the internet who embody and embrace a trans identity could be critical to someone's well-being, mental health, and potentially survival.”

A recent article by The Conversation explored how the British coming-of-age series, Heartstopper, helped fans find a community. The positive representation of queer love, among an array of films that show tragic queer stories, sparked hope among fans watching the series.

While this is just one example, numerous young adult television series and movies over the years have started moving towards the portrayal of happy endings for queer characters, which gives hope to the viewers.