Holi Special Foods: Dishes You Should Try This Holi

Like other festivals in India, there are some mouth-watering dishes that are served and consumed in Holi. 
Holi Special Foods: Gujia, Gulab Jamun, Kachori, Thandai | (Photo: iStock)

Holi is being celebrated on 29 March 2021 this year. This festival of colours sees is also called Rangwali Holi. And even though It is a Hindu festival, it is celebrated by across India, irrespective religion. This day is preceded by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, which is celebrated the previous day.

As every other festival in India, this festival too has some mouthwatering dishes and sweets. These dishes and sweets and distributed among family, friends, and loved ones.

Gujia

Gujia is the most popular sweet that can be found in almost every North Indian household during this auspicious occasion of Holi. It is a kind of sweet dumpling, which is stuffed with khoa (dried and processed milk).

Holi special food: Gujia

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is a sweet that is had all through the year. In India, people have Gulab Jamun irrespective of what the occasion is. This is a fried ball made of milk solid, dipped in a sweet syrup.

Holi special food: Gulab Jamun

Kachori

Just like Gujia, kachori is also a snack that is had any time of the year, however it is not sweet like Gujia. This is a deep-fried snack filled with spices, which is usually had with chutney.

Holi special food: Kachori

Thandai

Thandai is a popular Indian drink that is usually savoured during the festivals of Maha Shivratri and Holi. It is made of milk, sugar and is peppered with cashew, almond, saffron, and the likes.

Holi special food: Thandai

