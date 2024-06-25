Hellen Keller Day 2024: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Her

Inspirational Quotes By Hellen Keller
Helen Keller Day is celebrated on 27 June every year. The day is dedicated to the life of Helen Keller, a blind and deaf woman who devoted her life to helping others.
Helen Keller was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, in 1880. She was left blind at the age of nineteen due to a form of bacterial meningitis. In 1887, Keller was taught by Anne Sullivan, a young teacher who had herself suffered from vision impairment. Sullivan used “touch teaching” techniques and her skilled guidance helped Keller learn how to read and write in Braille.
Keller’s story is one of hope and resilience. Despite facing adversity, she never gave up and continued to strive for her dreams. She became an inspiration to the world with her story and a never-give-up attitude.
After graduating from college in 1904, Keller became a public speaker and fundraiser for the American Foundation for the Blind. She was also an advocate for racial and sexual equality. Her life and story continues to inspire people and motivate them to fight for their dreams.
1. The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.
2. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.
3. Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.
4. Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.
5. The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.6. Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming it.
6. The most pathetic person in the world is someone who has sight but no vision.
7. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.
8. Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature, nor do the children of men as a whole experience it.
9. The highest result of education is tolerance.
10. What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.
