Happy Thanksgiving 2023: 30+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, and Images

Happy Thanksgiving 2023 Wishes: Thanksgiving is a traditional holiday observed primarily in United States and Canada. Different countries recognise Thanksgiving festival on different dates.

In the United States, the Thanksgiving holiday falls on the fourth Thursday of November. Therefore, this year, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on 23 November 2023 in the USA. It is an auspicious occasion for people to gather and give thanks for a successful harvest and the preceding year.

One of the key aspects of Thanksgiving is a scrumptious and delicious festive meal, featuring a roast turkey as the main dish. Other dishes included in the Thanksgiving dinner are mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and cranberry sauce. People celebrate Thanksgiving with pomp and show to express gratitude for all the good things in their lives. Some people follow a ritual of going around the table sharing before consuming a meal as a token of gratitude.