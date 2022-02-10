Happy Teddy Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status

Teddy Day: We are half way through the Valentine's week. After the celebration of Chocolate Day, it's time for Teddy Day.

Teddy Day is the fourth day of the Valentine's week, which is celebrated every year on 10 February.

People celebrate this day by exchanging teddy bears with their partner. Gifting teddy bears is a way of expressing love and affection.

The popular stuff toy was named 'Teddy Bear' after one of the former Presidents of United States of America, Theodore Roosevelt, as he was often referred to as 'teddy'.